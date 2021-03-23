UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation In Idlib - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Alexei Yerkhov, the Russian Ambassador in Ankara, over the latest developments in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has blamed the Syrian military for the deaths of five civilians in the Idlib province during the strike on a hospital and for another attack on a residential area and a parking lot that reportedly injured seven people.

According to Hurriyet, Yerkhov was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building, and Ankara expressed to him its concerns over the situation in the region in light of the increased frequency of attacks. The ministry reportedly said that civilians are being targeted in these attacks that threaten stability in the de-escalation zone.

The ministry and the Russian embassy in Ankara have not yet confirmed the report.

More Stories From World

