Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Planned Burning of Quran - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Swedish ambassador in connection with the upcoming action of burning the Quran in Stockholm, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

Media reported on Friday that leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, had received permission to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, January 21.

"Having learned that tomorrow the burning of our Holy Book of the Quran will be allowed near our embassy in Stockholm in Sweden, the Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to our ministry today," the diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

The source added that insult to sacred values cannot be defended under the guise of "democratic rights" and the Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemns such provocative acts and is waiting for Sweden to withdraw the permission for the burning of the Quran.

The diplomatic source also told Sputnik that on Saturday, groups linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as terrorist by Ankara, were planning to hold a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday.