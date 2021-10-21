Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention of 4 Russian Citizens

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is unaware about the detention of four Russian citizens allegedly accused of espionage, spokesman Tanju Bilgic told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry is unaware about the detention of four Russian citizens allegedly accused of espionage, spokesman Tanju Bilgic told Sputnik.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, four Russian citizens, an Uzbek citizen and a Ukrainian citizen have been arrested on charges of military and political espionage and preparations of attacks on Chechen opposition supporters.

"I don't know anything about it. If I find out, I will answer you," Bilgic said.