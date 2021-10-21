UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention Of 4 Russian Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:32 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention of 4 Russian Citizens

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is unaware about the detention of four Russian citizens allegedly accused of espionage, spokesman Tanju Bilgic told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry is unaware about the detention of four Russian citizens allegedly accused of espionage, spokesman Tanju Bilgic told Sputnik.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, four Russian citizens, an Uzbek citizen and a Ukrainian citizen have been arrested on charges of military and political espionage and preparations of attacks on Chechen opposition supporters.

"I don't know anything about it. If I find out, I will answer you," Bilgic said.

Related Topics

Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks ..

Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation: Turkis ..

2 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just ..

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just a pair of earphones away

2 minutes ago
 West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

7 minutes ago
 FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stabi ..

FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein ..

A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein was held at the Arts Council o ..

12 minutes ago
 Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.