UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Ministry Urges Int'l Community To Protect Palestinians From Israeli Raids

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Turkish Foreign Ministry Urges Int'l Community to Protect Palestinians from Israeli Raids

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the ongoing Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip and called on the international community to take measures to protect the Palestinian civilians.

"We strongly condemn the attacks by Israel that killed many of our innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza since yesterday," the statement said.

The ministry also stated that the Israeli authorities should put an end to its "aggressive stance and occupation."

According to the statement, the 52-year-old Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is "the most prolonged and aggressive occupation of our times.

"

"In this context, we call on the international community to fulfill its obligations for the protection of the Palestinian civilians," the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the death toll from the air raids rose to 18, while 50 other people were wounded since the beginning of the Israeli-Palestinian exchange of strikes.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Ata, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, triggering a fierce response.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Jihad Gaza From Top

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

36 minutes ago

Dr Arif Alvi rejects any option of presidential pa ..

46 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

27 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

52 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

52 minutes ago

Govt not to create hurdle in Nawaz's treatment abr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.