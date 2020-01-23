UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minsiter Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Does Not Understand Why NATO Has Not Invited Georgia To Join Yet

Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:44 PM

Georgia should be a member of NATO, Turkish Foreign Minsiter Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday at the World Economic Forum, adding that he did not see why it had not been invited yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Georgia should be a member of NATO, Turkish Foreign Minsiter Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday at the World Economic Forum, adding that he did not see why it had not been invited yet.

"I don't understand why we have not invited Georgia, or we haven't activated the action plan for Georgia.

We [Turkey] are criticized for having relatively better relations with Russia, as neighbors, but our Western friends are not inviting or not agreeing to invite Georgia with the pretext that we shouldn't provoke Russia," Cavusoglu said at a session on the future of NATO.

"We believe in enlargement and Georgia should also become a NATO member," the Turkish foreign minister said.

