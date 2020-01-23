(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara is proposing to establish a working group to assess the compatibility of Russian S-400 air defense system with US F-35 fighters, Turkish Foreign Minsiter Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday at the World Economic Forum

"What is the concern or claim? That F-35s and S-400s are not compatible ... And here is our proposal, let me remind you or repeat: let's establish a working group and NATO can chair or lead this, and let them, let the experts examine this, asses this," Cavusoglu said at a session on NATO's future.

"We believe that they are not incompatible," the minister added.