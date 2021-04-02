Turkish forward Karaman contracts coronavirus

Fortuna Dusseldorf's Turkish forward Kenan Karaman tested positive for the coronavirus, the German Bundesliga 2 club announced on Friday

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Fortuna Dusseldorf's Turkish forward Kenan Karaman tested positive for the coronavirus, the German Bundesliga 2 club announced on Friday.

It said that Karaman received a positive COVID-19 result after returning from international duty and is now in quarantine.

The 27-year-old will miss this Sunday's league game against SV Darmstadt 98, Fortuna Dusseldorf added.

Joining Dusseldorf from Hannover 96 in 2018, the Turkish central forward scored 16 goals and made six assists in 68 games for his team.

Karaman also netted five goals in 20 appearances for the Turkish national team.

On Thursday, Turkish defenders Kaan Ayhan and Merih Demiral had also tested positive for the virus on international duty with Turkey.