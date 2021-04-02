UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forward Karaman Contracts Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:06 PM

Turkish forward Karaman contracts coronavirus

Fortuna Dusseldorf's Turkish forward Kenan Karaman tested positive for the coronavirus, the German Bundesliga 2 club announced on Friday

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Fortuna Dusseldorf's Turkish forward Kenan Karaman tested positive for the coronavirus, the German Bundesliga 2 club announced on Friday.

It said that Karaman received a positive COVID-19 result after returning from international duty and is now in quarantine.

The 27-year-old will miss this Sunday's league game against SV Darmstadt 98, Fortuna Dusseldorf added.

Joining Dusseldorf from Hannover 96 in 2018, the Turkish central forward scored 16 goals and made six assists in 68 games for his team.

Karaman also netted five goals in 20 appearances for the Turkish national team.

On Thursday, Turkish defenders Kaan Ayhan and Merih Demiral had also tested positive for the virus on international duty with Turkey.

Related Topics

Turkey German Hannover Karaman Sunday 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

7 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

12 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

16 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

18 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

20 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.