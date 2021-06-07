Turkish, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday he had discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Cavusoglu arrived in France on Sunday for a two-day visit.

"We talked about our multidimensional bilateral relations, regional and international developments with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

We aim to strengthen our relations with France on the basis of mutual respect," Cavusoglu tweeted, sharing a photo from their meeting.

Turkish-French relations have deteriorated in recent years due to the disagreements over the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and the Armenian-Azerbaijani issue as well as the controversies of Turkish President Erdogan and French President Macron. Last March, Erdogan and Macron had a meeting via video conference in order to ease tension.