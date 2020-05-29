Turkish GDP Rises by 4.5% Year-on-Year in First Quarter of 2020 - Statistical Institute

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) has risen by 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 and reached 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($176.1 billion), the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a press release on Friday

"First estimation of GDP with chain linked volume index (2009=100) increased by 4.5% compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the first quarter of 2020," the press release said.

According to TurkStat's data, the industry sector grew by 6.2 percent, and the information and communication sector increased by 10.7 percent, while the construction sector showed a decrease of 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, seasonally and Calendar adjusted GDP in the January-March period increased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

According to the Statistical Institute, imports of goods and services saw a significant growth of over 22 percent in the first quarter of 2020, while exports slightly decreased.�

"Imports of goods and services increased by 22.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index, exports of goods and services decreased by 1.0%," the press release said.

The press release added that government consumption had increased by 6.2 percent in the January-May period of 2020.