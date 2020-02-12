Turkish, German Police Detain Group Suspected of Impersonating Officers, Lawyers - Reports

Turkish and German police have carried out a joint operation to detain a group of 76 people suspected of impersonating police officers and lawyers for illegal gain, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Turkish and German police have carried out a joint operation to detain a group of 76 people suspected of impersonating police officers and lawyers for illegal gain, media reported on Wednesday.

The DHA news agency said that the group was identified jointly by the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department of the Istanbul Security Directorate and the German Federal Police.

The suspects organized a network of contact centers for foreign citizens and introduced themselves as police officers or lawyers, according to the media outlet.

The operation was simultaneously conducted in Turkey and Germany. A total of 36 suspects were detained in Istanbul, Mugla and Antalya, and 40 others were captured in Germany.

The fraudsters managed to provide fake services to German citizens worth over 3 million Euros ($3.3 million), the news agency stated.