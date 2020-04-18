UrduPoint.com
Turkish Government Extends Ban On Entry, Exit To 31 Provinces For 15 Days - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

A ban on entry and exit into 31 provinces in Turkey has been extended for 15 days as the coronavirus disease continues to spread throughout the country, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A ban on entry and exit into 31 provinces in Turkey has been extended for 15 days as the coronavirus disease continues to spread throughout the country, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

The internal border restrictions were applied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 3, and include the provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya.

"The ban on entry and exit by land, air and sea for 31 provinces is extended for 15 days, starting from Saturday at midnight," the ministry said in a statement.

As of Friday, Turkey's Health Ministry has registered more than 78,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,700 people.

