Turkish Government Investigating Causes of Wildfire - Presidential Administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The Turkish government is carrying out a probe to establish the causes of the forest fires, and those responsible for arson will be punished, presidential administration spokesman Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"We have started a comprehensive investigation of the causes of the fire. Those responsible for attempts to do harm to our nature and the fires will be held accountable in the near future. We are praying for the heroes fighting the fires. Our country has mobilized all capabilities to fight this disaster," Altun wrote on Twitter.