Turkish Governor Says 13 Crew of Sunken Cargo Ship Are Ukrainians, Not Russians

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Thirteen crew members of the dry cargo ship that sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday are citizens of Ukraine, not Russia as had been reported earlier, the Bartin province governor has specified.

Initially, the governor said that the 13 crew members were all Russian nationals.

Rescuers were reported to have rescued five crew and recovered bodies of two others.

"The sunken dry cargo ship was sailing under the flag of Palau, 13 crew members are citizens of Ukraine," Sinan Guner was quoted as saying by the NTV channel.

According to the official, two more crew members have been located alive, and rescuers are trying to get to the them.