Turkish Govt Defends Tax Plan To Fund Defence Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Turkish government defended a proposed tax on credit cards on Tuesday, saying it was needed to fund the arms industry and protect the country as conflict rages in its neighbourhood.
Indignant Turks, who already face double-digit inflation, called their banks to lower their credit limits after the ruling AKP party submitted the tax bill to parliament on Friday.
The legislation comes as Israel's conflicts with Tehran-backed Islamist militants in Gaza and Lebanon, and missile strikes by Iran, have raised global concerns that a broader war could erupt in the Middle East.
"Our country has no choice but to increase its deterrent power. There's war in our region right now. We are in a troubled neighbourhood," Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told private broadcaster NTV.
The bill stipulates that people with a credit card limit of at least 100,000 liras (nearly $3,000) will have to pay an annual 750 lira ($22) in tax from January to bolster the defence industry.
"The purpose (of the bill) is obvious," Simsek argued.
"If we increase our deterrent power, then our ability to protect against fire in the region will increase," he said, though he added that the bill was in the hands of parliament and the ruling party could "re-evaluate" it.
AKP's parliamentary group chairman, Abdullah Guler, said when he proposed the tax on Friday that Israel's next target would be Turkey, an argument often cited by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"While we are in the middle of all these hot developments geographically, we need to make our defence industry stronger than ever," Guler said.
A vocal critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza and Lebanon, Erdogan has warned that Israel's military operations could soon target Turkey, prompting the opposition to demand an emergency session in parliament for the government to elaborate.
Turkey's defence industry has enjoyed a boom in recent years but Simsek said the sector needed a boost.
The defence industry is planning to invest in 1,000 projects, including a air defence system that would protect Turkey from missile assaults, Simsek said.
"This requires resources," he added.
Turkey has allocated 90 billion lira from the budget to fund the defence industry last year, he added.
"This year, we increased it to 165 billion lira. Maybe we will need to double this even more."
Turkey's defence companies signed contracts in 2023 worth a total of $10.2 billion, according to Haluk Gorgun, the head of Turkey's state Defence Industry Agency (SSB).
The top 10 Turkish defence exporters contributed nearly 80 percent of total export revenue, he said.
Sales of Turkish Baykar drones, used in Nagorno-Karabakh or Ukraine, amounted to $1.8 billion.
Last week, parliament held behind-closed-doors session for the government to explain why it saw Israel as a potential threat, but the opposition said it was not convinced.
The spokesman for Turkey's main opposition CHP party, Deniz Yucel, said Monday the government was exploiting national feelings to sweep an "economic crisis" under the rug.
Inflation has spiralled over the past two years, peaking at an annual rate of 85.5 percent in October 2022 and 75.45 percent in May 2023.
Official data showed it slowed to 49.4 percent in September.
"The AKP is trying to create a fake 'foreign threat and war agenda' with the rhetoric of 'Israel may attack us'," Yucel said on Monday.
"We know and see that they are trying to disguise the economic crisis they caused."
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From World
-
Russia says defence pact with North Korea 'clear'37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth1 hour ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe2 hours ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting to South2 hours ago
-
The Sikh separatist whose murder sparked India-Canada row3 hours ago
-
KSrelief Aids earthquake-affected people in Northern Syria3 hours ago
-
KSrelief, UNRWA provide shelter aid to Gaza Strip3 hours ago
-
Minister of Commerce promotes Economic ties with South Africa3 hours ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair3 hours ago
-
Crown Jewel, WWE RAW tickets on sale3 hours ago
-
Industry Minister, Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security discuss cooperation3 hours ago