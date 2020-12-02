ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Turkish government is not currently looking into potential closure of borders to restrict tourist flow amid a surge in coronavirus incidence in the country, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkey confirmed a single-day record of 31,219 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll also hitting a record high with 188 fatalities. The recent surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted new restrictions: a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and a weekend lockdown from Friday 9 p.

m. to Monday 5 a.m.; closure of swimming pools, saunas and fitness halls; contact tracing digital codes for those attending shopping malls; and home delivery services only in restaurants.

"As of now, the border closure issue is not on the agenda in Turkey," the source said.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the country received 11.2 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2020, which is 3.6 times less compared to the same period in 2019.