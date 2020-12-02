UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Gov't Has No Plans To Close Borders For Tourists Despite COVID-19 Surge - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Turkish Gov't Has No Plans to Close Borders for Tourists Despite COVID-19 Surge - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Turkish government is not currently looking into potential closure of borders to restrict tourist flow amid a surge in coronavirus incidence in the country, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkey confirmed a single-day record of 31,219 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll also hitting a record high with 188 fatalities. The recent surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted new restrictions: a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and a weekend lockdown from Friday 9 p.

m. to Monday 5 a.m.; closure of swimming pools, saunas and fitness halls; contact tracing digital codes for those attending shopping malls; and home delivery services only in restaurants.

"As of now, the border closure issue is not on the agenda in Turkey," the source said.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the country received 11.2 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2020, which is 3.6 times less compared to the same period in 2019.

Related Topics

Turkey Same Ankara Border 2019 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A National Day to remember

6 minutes ago

India announces over 36,000 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

49th National Day brings back precious memories of ..

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 December 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.