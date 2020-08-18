ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Turkey-affiliated hackers on Tuesday attacked the website of the Greek region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace to upload a photo of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic exploration vessel that is currently operating in the disputed waters in the Mediterranean, media has reported.

"We have an army that loves death and martyrdom as much as you love the world #BlueHomeLand," the hackers said in a caption to the photo, as quoted by Greek Reporter.

The so-called Blue Homeland doctrine underlines Turkey's aspirations to explore the maritime area in the Eastern Mediterranean in search of hydrocarbons.

Earlier in August, hackers attacked the website of the Greek Ministry of Labor and posted a message saying that "every Attack You Make to Oruc Reis Will Have an Answer on the internet," according to the broadcaster.

The long-standing maritime border dispute between Turkey and Greece escalated in August after the Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean. Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means, including militarily.