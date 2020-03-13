Turkish Health Minister Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkey's overall coronavirus case count increased to five on Friday, just a hours after the health ministry confirmed only the second case in the country, media reported Friday.

The new cases appear to have been community spread from the patient announced earlier in the day ” a Turkish national who had recently traveled to Europe.

"After our first two cases, we confirmed three new cases who came into contact with them and were from the same family. All five cases are directly related," said Fahrettin Koca in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The number of cases in Turkey is quite low, given that the country is flanked by hotbeds in Europe on one side and Iran on the other.