UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Health Minister Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Turkish Health Minister Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkey's overall coronavirus case count increased to five on Friday, just a hours after the health ministry confirmed only the second case in the country, media reported Friday.

The new cases appear to have been community spread from the patient announced earlier in the day ” a Turkish national who had recently traveled to Europe.

"After our first two cases, we confirmed three new cases who came into contact with them and were from the same family. All five cases are directly related," said Fahrettin Koca in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The number of cases in Turkey is quite low, given that the country is flanked by hotbeds in Europe on one side and Iran on the other.

Related Topics

Iran Europe Turkey Same Ankara Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey cuts flights with 9 European countries over ..

17 minutes ago

Miami Mayor Says He's in Self-Quarantine After Tes ..

17 minutes ago

'Major Funding Gap' Exists on COVID-19 Vaccine Dev ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Officials Urge Countries to Stand Up to Stigma ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Mission to UN Postpones Counter-Terrorism ..

17 minutes ago

Schachmann clings on to Paris-Nice lead as rivals ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.