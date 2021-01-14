Turkish Health Minister Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Live to Encourage Fellow Citizens

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, was vaccinated against the coronavirus with the CoronaVac vaccine of the Chinese company SinoVac, giving a start to vaccination campaign in the country

As Koca said earlier, the Turkish authorities approved the use of the CoronaVac vaccine in emergency situations, and the vaccination of doctors will begin on Thursday.

The procedure took place at the Ankara city hospital. After Koca, members of the Scientific Council of Turkey were vaccinated.

Earlier, Koca announced the start of deliveries of SinoVac's vaccine to Turkey, which expects to receive 50 million doses by the end of February. The Turkish authorities also intend to purchase 4.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine produced by UScompany Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech by the end of March.

Vaccination in Turkey will take place in four stages. First, doctors and those at risk will receive the vaccine, with about 9 million people to be vaccinated at the first stage.