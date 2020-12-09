Turkish Health Minister Not Confirming rejection of Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca did not confirm his country's refusal of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca did not confirm his country's refusal of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Haberturk broadcaster reported, citing Koca, that Ankara would not purchase Russian vaccine against coronavirus, as it allegedly did not comply with good laboratory practice.

"As for the Russian vaccine. As you know, it must undergo proper laboratory practice in toxicology. We are starting this work in our country. If everything is successful, I can say that there will be no problems," Koca told reporters.