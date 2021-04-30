Turkish Health Ministry Authorizes Use of Sputnik V Vaccine - Minister

The Turkish Health Ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Turkish Health Ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

"Our Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of the examinations and evaluations.

I wish it will bring benefits to both countries. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine will become the third vaccine that will be used in our country," Koca tweeted.