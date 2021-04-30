UrduPoint.com
Turkish Health Ministry Authorizes Use Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:13 PM

The Turkish Health Ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday

"Our Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of the examinations and evaluations.

I wish it will bring benefits to both countries. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine will become the third vaccine that will be used in our country," Koca tweeted.

More Stories From World

