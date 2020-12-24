Turkish Health Ministry Denies Claims Ankara Received Chinese SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Turkey has not yet received the Chinese SinoVac coronavirus vaccine contrary to claims that the first batch has been delivered, a representative of the Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that the first batch of Chinese vaccine has been delivered to the country.

"The news about the delivery of the Chinese vaccine to Turkey do not correspond to the reality, and the delivery has not begun yet," the representative of the ministry of health said.

Earlier in December, Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey planned to purchase 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by April 2021. It was planned that the first batch of vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac would be delivered to the country after December 11, and that vaccination would begin after positive results of laboratory tests of the vaccine quality. Turkey also plans to purchase at least 25 million doses of Pfizer's BioNTech vaccine.