UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Health Ministry Denies Claims Ankara Received Chinese SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Turkish Health Ministry Denies Claims Ankara Received Chinese SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Turkey has not yet received the Chinese SinoVac coronavirus vaccine contrary to claims that the first batch has been delivered, a representative of the Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that the first batch of Chinese vaccine has been delivered to the country.

"The news about the delivery of the Chinese vaccine to Turkey do not correspond to the reality, and the delivery has not begun yet," the representative of the ministry of health said.

Earlier in December, Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey planned to purchase 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by April 2021. It was planned that the first batch of vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac would be delivered to the country after December 11, and that vaccination would begin after positive results of laboratory tests of the vaccine quality. Turkey also plans to purchase at least 25 million doses of Pfizer's BioNTech vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China Company April December Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

21 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

58 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

6 minutes ago

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellie ..

6 minutes ago

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.