Turkish Health Ministry Expects Deliveries of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Start in May

Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:58 PM
The Turkish Health Ministry expects the start of deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in May, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said
"As for the Sputnik V vaccine, we have entered the third phase of testing.
A supply agreement has been signed," Koca said in a televised address on Twitter.
According to the minister, deliveries will begin in May and will continue for six months. In addition, technology transfer is envisaged.