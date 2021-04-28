UrduPoint.com
Turkish Health Ministry Expects Deliveries Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V To Start In May

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:58 PM

The Turkish Health Ministry expects the start of deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in May, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Turkish Health Ministry expects the start of deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in May, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said.

"As for the Sputnik V vaccine, we have entered the third phase of testing.

A supply agreement has been signed," Koca said in a televised address on Twitter.

According to the minister, deliveries will begin in May and will continue for six months. In addition, technology transfer is envisaged.

