Turkish Health Ministry Says No Need to Wear Protective Masks on Aircraft

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday there was no need to wear protective medical masks on planes.

"Yesterday (on Tuesday), our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) announced that masks will only be used at transport and health institutions until the number of (COVID-19) cases falls below 1,000.

Besides these two conditions, this (rule) applies to aircraft, schools, as well as all institutions, including closed areas," Koca told reporters.

Daily COVID-19 incidence in Turkey has been steadily declining. In the last 24 hours, 2,604 new cases were registered and 15 new deaths, according to the World Health Organization.