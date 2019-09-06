(@imziishan)

A court in Ankara on Friday held one more hearing on the murder case of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov and ruled to keep all individuals suspected of being involved in the assassination in custody, adding that the trial would continue on October 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A court in Ankara on Friday held one more hearing on the murder case of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov and ruled to keep all individuals suspected of being involved in the assassination in custody, adding that the trial would continue on October 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room.

The judge of Ankara's Second Criminal Court for Serious Crimes denied the petition of several defendants and their lawyers to request a change to the detention measures, ordering that all suspects remain in custody.

During the first hearing in January, all suspects denied their involvement in the assassination.

Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition called "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka Through the Eyes of a Traveler" in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

There are a total of 28 suspects in the case, including exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The indictment says that the assassination was organized by Gulen's movement, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization and accuses of masterminding the failed governmental coup in Turkey in July 2016.

According to court documents, Karlov's assassination was a provocation aimed at damaging Russia-Turkey relations.