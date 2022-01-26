Turkish honey exported to 55 countries in 2021

Turkiye exported 9,875 tons of honey -- worth $30.5 million -- to 55 countries in 2021, an exporters association said

TRABZON,TURKIYE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye exported 9,875 tons of honey -- worth $30.5 million -- to 55 countries in 2021, an exporters association said.

According to the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) figures, the exports increased year-on-year by 65% in volume and 18% in value.

The US, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria and Israel were the main destinations for Turkiye's honey exports in 2021.

Saffet Kalyoncu, the chair of the DKIB, said the demand for food supplements, including mixtures containing honey, increased due to the pandemic.