UrduPoint.com

Turkish Hospital, Villagers Evacuated In Flash Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Turkish hospital, villagers evacuated in flash floods

Turkish rescuers evacuated a regional hospital on Wednesday and plucked stranded villagers off rooftops as flash floods and mudslides swept across the Black Sea coast

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish rescuers evacuated a regional hospital on Wednesday and plucked stranded villagers off rooftops as flash floods and mudslides swept across the Black Sea coast.

Officials said one person died of a heart attack in the mayhem and an elderly women was swept away by the rushing water and remained unaccounted for.

The health ministry said eight people were also rushed to hospital when a bridge collapsed.

"From a meteorological point of view, we are perhaps facing a disaster that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said of the flooding and heavy rains.

The downpours along Turkey's northern coast came as firefighters had just about got under control wildfires in the south that have killed eight people since late July.

Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that a hospital holding 45 patients -- four of them in intensive care -- had been evacuated in the northern Sinop region because of flooding.

The local authority tweeted images of rescuers pulling dinghies carrying patients away from the hospital along flooded streets.

Images aired by the DHA news agency showed water covering the hospital's ground floor.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said water levels had reached three to four metres (10 to 13 feet) in some regions along the Black Sea coast.

Images on television and social media showed water level rising to the level of street signs in some towns.

One showed about a dozens cars and a van being swept along a road that had turned into a rushing river in the northern city of Kastamonu.

The evacuations came less than a month after six people died in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.

Officials said that all but three of the nearly 300 fires that had been ravaging Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts since July 28 have been brought under control.

Related Topics

Attack World Water Turkey Social Media Agriculture Drought Road Died Sinop Kastamonu Rize Van July Women TV All From Rains

Recent Stories

Aug 25 last date to avail Ra 250,000 subsidy on la ..

Aug 25 last date to avail Ra 250,000 subsidy on laser land levellers

50 seconds ago
 PTI govt gives new identity, empowerment to south ..

PTI govt gives new identity, empowerment to south Punjab: Chief Minister Buzdar

51 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

53 seconds ago
 Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon

Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon

56 seconds ago
 Senate confirms first Biden ambassador amid showdo ..

Senate confirms first Biden ambassador amid showdown

4 minutes ago
 Chance of Peace Fades as Taliban Move to Seize Con ..

Chance of Peace Fades as Taliban Move to Seize Control Over Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.