Turkish House in New York hosts International Food Festival

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) An event celebrating cuisine from around the world was held Thursday evening at the Turkish House, the New York building where Türkiye's dedicated diplomatic headquarters in the city is located.

The International Food Festival, organized by the Society of Foreign Consuls in New York, took place for the third time at the skyscraper, which serves as the base for Türkiye's Permanent Mission to the UN and its Consulate General, with the participation of 15 countries.

Ahmet Yazal, Türkiye's consul general to New York, welcomed guests as the event's host, including Malaysia's Consul General in New York Amir Farid Abu Hasan, who is also this year's president of the Foreign Consuls Association.

Abu Hasan highlighted that the event demonstrated how diplomacy and cultural exchange could take place not only in formal meetings but also around the table.

Guests, also including consuls general and other senior officials, diplomatic mission staff, and local New Yorkers, were treated to a live music performance and traditional demonstrations by artists representing Georgia, Indonesia, Serbia, and Thailand. They also enjoyed a wide variety of food and beverages from around the world, with a special emphasis on Turkish cuisine.