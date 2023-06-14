Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have agreed to inform each other of any steps taken by their respective countries with relation to Sweden's accession to NATO

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have agreed to inform each other of any steps taken by their respective countries with relation to Sweden's accession to NATO.

"We have agreed to inform each other of the steps we will take on that issue together with Turkey in the future," he said in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Szijjarto emphasized that the Hungarian cabinet supports Sweden's accession to NATO, but the final decision is to be made by the parliament, which will certainly take into account the "insults" against Hungary made by the Swedish government.

The minister said that Sweden had repeatedly accused Hungary of "being no democracy" and "turning into a dictatorship," adding that Budapest was constantly subjected to criticism, accusations and claims by Swedish politicians.

Such accusations could be a solid reason for not ratifying Sweden's NATO bid, Szijjarto said.

He also accused Sweden of interfering in Hungary's internal affairs, adding that Budapest had never done anything of the sort. Earlier this year, Szijjarto accused several other countries, including the US, of doing the same.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.