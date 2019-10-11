Turkish Incursion Has Had 'Some Effect' on Anti-IS Ops in Syria - US Joint Chiefs Chairman

Turkey's incursion into northern Syria has had some effect on the counter-terror operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) group in the country, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey 's incursion into northern Syria has had some effect on the counter-terror operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia ) group in the country, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said during a press briefing on Friday.

"So we are still conducting [anti-IS] operations, obviously this incursion that was initiated by the Turks has had some effect," Milley said.