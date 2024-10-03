Open Menu

Turkish Inflation Falls Less Than Expected In Sept At 49.4%

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Turkish annual inflation slowed less than expected in September to 49.4 percent, official data showed Thursday, a figure which analysts said could disappoint central bank officials after a series of interest rate hikes

Turkey's central bank began to raise rates last year in efforts to battle soaring prices.

The September inflation figure was higher than the 48.1 percent consumer price increase forecast by Turkish economists cited by local media.

Inflation had reached 52 percent in August.

"The smaller-than-expected decline in Turkey's headline rate to 49.4 percent y/y (year-on-year) in September will be a disappointment to policymakers at the central bank," Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at the London-based Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.

