Turkish Intellectual, Author Nur Pakdil Dies At 85

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Turkish intellectual, author Nur Pakdil dies at 85

Nuri Pakdil, a famous intellectual and author of Turkish literature, passed away at the age of 85 in the capital Ankara on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Nuri Pakdil, a famous intellectual and author of Turkish literature, passed away at the age of 85 in the capital Ankara on Friday.

Pakdil had been receiving treatment in the Ankara City Hospital due to an infection in his upper respiratory tract.

Pakdil was born in Kahramanmaras, Turkey's eastern province, in 1934. A law major of Istanbul University, Pakdil was at high school when he started writing.

The author founded Edebiyat Dergisi (Journal of Literature) in 1969 and he established a publishing house in 1972, which contributed to Turkish literature significantly.

He did honor to Turkish literature by writing over 40 books over the time. A gifted poet as well, Pakdil was granted dozens of awards by literary communities throughout his life.

In 2013, he was honored with Culture and Arts Grand Award, which was then bestowed by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry and now by the Turkish Presidency.

Pakdil always defined himself as an Islamist and revolutionist. His motto was "I stand by the religion that stands by labor and freedom."

