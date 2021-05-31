UrduPoint.com
Turkish Intelligence Agency Arrests FETO Leader's Relative Abroad - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:46 PM

The Turkish National Intelligence Agency arrested Selahaddin Gulen, a relative and ally of Fethullah Gulen, whose movement is listed as a terrorist organization by Ankaka, in a cross-border intelligence operation, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Turkish National Intelligence Agency arrested Selahaddin Gulen, a relative and ally of Fethullah Gulen, whose movement is listed as a terrorist organization by Ankaka, in a cross-border intelligence operation, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday, citing security sources.

According to the agency, Selahaddin Gulen fled abroad like many other members of the Gulen movement after the attempted coup of 15 July 2016.

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO which is the acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation.

Turkish officials consider that Fethullan Gulen, residing in US, and his Gulen movement as the main initiator of the failed coup attempt of 2016 in Turkey since the members infiltrated into Turkish military and police.

On his part, Fethullah Gulen and members of his movement reject the allegations. They define themselves as the Hizmet (service) movement and oppose being defined as a terrorist organization. The US refuses to extradite the activist back home.

