Turkish Intelligence Agency Involved In Karabakh Events - Russia's Naryshkin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Turkish Intelligence Agency Involved in Karabakh Events - Russia's Naryshkin

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) is "feeling" and seeing "some elements" that point to the involvement of Turkish intelligence agency in the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) is "feeling" and seeing "some elements" that point to the involvement of Turkish intelligence agency in the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"We are feeling that the Turkish intelligence agency is at work [there], seeing some elements of that work," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

More Stories From World

