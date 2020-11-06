Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) is "feeling" and seeing "some elements" that point to the involvement of Turkish intelligence agency in the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) is "feeling" and seeing "some elements" that point to the involvement of Turkish intelligence agency in the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"We are feeling that the Turkish intelligence agency is at work [there], seeing some elements of that work," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.