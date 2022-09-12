Turkish Intelligence Eliminates Senior Kurdish Militant in North Iraq - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Turkish intelligence neutralized Vedat Aksac, a senior militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the organization designated terrorist by Ankara, and two of his allies in north Iraq, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The operation was carried out in the city of Erbil in north Iraq by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), according to unnamed security sources.

Aksac, known under code name Sahan, was in charge of the PKK's assassination team and was personally involved in the terror group's activities, the report said.

A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015. Ankara has launched several air and land operations against the PKK bases in northern Iraq. The presence of the Turkish military in the Zlikan camp has sparked a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara, which claims it needs to combat the PKK.