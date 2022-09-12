UrduPoint.com

Turkish Intelligence Eliminates Senior Kurdish Militant In North Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Turkish Intelligence Eliminates Senior Kurdish Militant in North Iraq - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Turkish intelligence neutralized Vedat Aksac, a senior militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the organization designated terrorist by Ankara, and two of his allies in north Iraq, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The operation was carried out in the city of Erbil in north Iraq by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), according to unnamed security sources.

Aksac, known under code name Sahan, was in charge of the PKK's assassination team and was personally involved in the terror group's activities, the report said.

A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015. Ankara has launched several air and land operations against the PKK bases in northern Iraq. The presence of the Turkish military in the Zlikan camp has sparked a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara, which claims it needs to combat the PKK.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iraq Baghdad Ankara 2015 Government

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

1 minute ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

10 minutes ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

31 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.