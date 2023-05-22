Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden of Electoral Meddling

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused Sweden of meddling in his country's elections as the vote for a new president heads into a runoff next Sunday.

Soylu, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party, accused election monitors from Sweden's Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) of putting pressure on voters at polling places.

"The Swedish state is funding this Oy ve Otesi association. Sending it money, but why? To interfere in the election in Turkey. It is so obvious and clear," the minister told a campaign rally in Istanbul, as quoted by the Aydinlik newspaper.

Soylu is known for his harsh criticism of the West. He accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to influence the election, which will see Erdogan and his opposition challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, face off in the second round on May 28.