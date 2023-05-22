UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden Of Electoral Meddling

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden of Electoral Meddling

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused Sweden of meddling in his country's elections as the vote for a new president heads into a runoff next Sunday.

Soylu, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party, accused election monitors from Sweden's Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) of putting pressure on voters at polling places.

"The Swedish state is funding this Oy ve Otesi association. Sending it money, but why? To interfere in the election in Turkey. It is so obvious and clear," the minister told a campaign rally in Istanbul, as quoted by the Aydinlik newspaper.

Soylu is known for his harsh criticism of the West. He accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to influence the election, which will see Erdogan and his opposition challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, face off in the second round on May 28.

Related Topics

Election Interior Minister Turkey Vote Istanbul United States Sweden Money Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

34 minutes ago
 Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

3 hours ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.