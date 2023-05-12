Turkish Interior Minister Accuses United States of Meddling in Turkish Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States is meddling in elections in Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

On May 3, Soylu said that the US would attempt a presidential coup during the upcoming election in order to finish what was started in July 2016, when a failed attempt to remove Erdogan from office took place, which Soylu also blamed on the US. On Wednesday, Soylu said Western media's manipulations regarding the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey is a realization of the United States' plan.

"The United States is meddling in these elections ... Everyone in this country already knows this, US President (Joe Biden) himself declares this. The attack on (presidential candidate of Turkey and leader of the Memleket party) Muharrem Ince ... it is clear where it came from, it is clear where it was coordinated. This is America. In recent days, Biden has stepped up his people in Turkey," Soylu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Ince announced on Thursday the withdrawal of his candidacy three days before the election.