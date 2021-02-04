Turkish Interior Minister Accuses US of Being Behind 2016 Attempted Coup

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday accused the United States of being the mastermind behind the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey.

The Turkish government long put the blame for the coup on US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and his supporters, whom it refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Ankara repeatedly asked Washington to extradite Gulen, but to no avail.

"It is abundantly clear that the United States was behind the July 15 coup. The coup was carried our by FETO on the order of the United States. One day had not passed since the coup when I said that the United States was behind it all and that this demonic organization had international support behind its back," Soylu told Turkey's Hurriyet daily.

According to the minister, Turkey sent "hundreds" of search warrants for Gulen to Interpol, but all of them ended up declined.

"We no longer appeal to Interpol, because it protects FETO. If FETO did not have the international system behind its back, could it possibly survive at all?" Soylu was quoted as saying.

The coup attempt lasted less than two days. Although short-lived, it left at least 250 people killed and more than 2,000 others injured.

The failed rebellion triggered a succession of purges among Turkish state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers. Thousands of people were arrested and tens of thousands more were dismissed from work over their alleged ties to FETO. Gulen himself condemned the coup and denied having anything to do with it.