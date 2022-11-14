UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Criticizes US Position On Istanbul Terrorist Act

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu criticized on Monday the US response to the terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later announced that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

"I think it is necessary to take the condolences made today by the United States as if a killer would be one of the first to arrive on the scene, and the reaction to this message will be very clear," Soylu was quoted by the Anadolu news agency as saying.

According to him, "the insincerity of our so-called allies of Turkey is especially obvious."

"(Allies) who seem like friends to us, who either hide all terrorists in their own countries, or give life to terrorists in the territories they occupy, in the territories they control, and send them money officially from their own senates," Soylu added.

At the same time, the minister did not specify what exactly caused Ankara's displeasure with the US reaction to the terrorist attack.

The White House said Washington strongly condemns the act of violence that took place in Istanbul and sends its deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

