UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Not Confirming PKK's Involvement In Forest Arson

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkish Interior Minister Not Confirming PKK's Involvement in Forest Arson

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) It is too early to make claims about the involvement of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey) in the forest arson that caused devastating wildfires, since the investigation is ongoing, Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak reported recently that PKK-affiliated Children of Fire group claimed responsibility for the arson.

"A special commission was created to investigate the fires. We received 270 appeals on the matter, we check each one. Intelligence is working is well. We cannot make any statements until the situation is clarified.

Some people were detained, and the investigation continues," Soylu told reporters.

"The PKK has been engaged in economic sabotage, including forest arson, for about three years, but we need to finalize investigation to say for sure whether the terrorists have anything to do with the latest fires. It is necessary not just to detain a suspect but also to establish who is behind him," Soylu continued.

According to the minister, some forces want to "use rumors for political purposes."

"We should not trust rumors posted on the internet and in social networks. Let us await the results [of the investigation] and listen to official statements," Soylu concluded.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Turkey

Recent Stories

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon ..

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon 17

6 minutes ago
 ‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on ..

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI threats to foreign playe ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

11 minutes ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

26 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

41 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.