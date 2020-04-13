Turkish Interior Minister Promises to Fix Mistakes After Resignation Rejected

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that he was ready to continue serving his country and fix the past mistakes he made when imposing a curfew amid the COVID-19 pandemic

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to accept Soylu's resignation.

"I was humbled by the position of our people and president regarding the decision on imposing the curfew, for which I took all responsibility. Now that I am given an opportunity to fix mistakes, my responsibility is even bigger.

I hope that I will continue to serve our people," Soylu tweeted.

On Friday, Turkey's Interior Ministry said that the residents of 31 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, would be banned from leaving home on the weekend over the spread of COVID-19. The opposition has criticized the move, as reportedly some 250,000 people flooded the grocery shops and bakeries across the country ahead of the 48-hour curfew.