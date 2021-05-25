UrduPoint.com
Turkish Interior Minister Refuses To Resign Over Alleged Mafia Links

Tue 25th May 2021

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has refused to resign in spite of allegations of ties to organized crime

Earlier in May, convicted crime boss Sedat Peker, who fled abroad in January 2020, posted a video on his YouTube channel accusing high-profile Turkish government figures, including the interior minister, of being involved in corruption and dealings with organized crime. Peker claimed that Soylu helped him avoid prosecution by facilitating his departure from the country before his pending arrest. His video has reached 10 millions views and sparked a big debate in the country.

"I have never thought about resignation. There is no legal basis for me to resign," Soylu told the Haberturk tv channel on Monday.

The minister dismissed the allegations against him as nonsense. He also argued that the claims target the government and Turkey rather than he himself.

The opposition, including the Republican People's Party, the IYI Party and the Felicity Party, has already called for Soylu to resign due to the allegations.

On the other hand, the government's nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, who is the leader of Nationalist Movement Party, expressed his strong support for the interior minister.

