Turkish Interior Minister Resigns Due to Criticism Over Short-Notice COVID-19 Curfew

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday that he had resigned after being criticized for introducing a short-notice two-day curfew in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had led to overcrowded supermarkets and increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, the ministry said that residents of 31 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya would be banned from leaving home on weekends over the spread of the coronavirus. Turkey's Republican People's Party criticized the decision, as crowds of people gathered in front of grocery stores ahead of the weekend curfew.

"I bear the full responsibility for imposing a curfew in order to prevent the development of a pandemic. This should not have led to what we have witnessed. I did not want to do any harm and therefore I resign from the post that I held in the Interior Ministry," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

To date, Turkey has registered 56,956 COVID-19 cases, 1,190 of which are fatal, according to the Health Ministry.