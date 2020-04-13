UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns Due To Criticism Over Short-Notice COVID-19 Curfew

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns Due to Criticism Over Short-Notice COVID-19 Curfew

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday that he had resigned after being criticized for introducing a short-notice two-day curfew in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had led to overcrowded supermarkets and increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, the ministry said that residents of 31 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya would be banned from leaving home on weekends over the spread of the coronavirus. Turkey's Republican People's Party criticized the decision, as crowds of people gathered in front of grocery stores ahead of the weekend curfew.

"I bear the full responsibility for imposing a curfew in order to prevent the development of a pandemic. This should not have led to what we have witnessed. I did not want to do any harm and therefore I resign from the post that I held in the Interior Ministry," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

To date, Turkey has registered 56,956 COVID-19 cases, 1,190 of which are fatal, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Antalya Ankara Istanbul Sunday Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

56 minutes ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

2 hours ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.