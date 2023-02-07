UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Says 941 Buildings Collapsed In Epicenter Of Earthquakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Turkish Interior Minister Says 941 Buildings Collapsed in Epicenter of Earthquakes

In the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes, the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, 941 buildings completely collapsed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) In the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes, the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, 941 buildings completely collapsed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll in Turkey has reached 3,549, and another 22,168 were wounded.

The natural disaster claimed 812 lives in Syria and wounded another 1,449. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes.

"Search and rescue teams from Turkey and abroad are on duty. In Kahramanmaras 941 buildings completely collapsed, which we managed to identify. All our search and rescue teams are making every effort to rescue our citizens under the rubble to save their lives," Soylu told a briefing.

