Turkish Interior Minister Says Ankara's Policy Runs Counter To Washington's Interests

Published May 26, 2023

Turkish Interior Minister Says Ankara's Policy Runs Counter to Washington's Interests

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ankara's foreign policy runs counter to Washington's interests, which pushes the United States to interfere in Turkey's internal affairs, including its general elections, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"The United States says that geopolitics currently implemented by Turkey is not in my (US's) favor. The US does not say this behind closed doors. It says this openly," the Turkish interior minister was quoted as saying by the Aydinlik newspaper.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to made his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pay for "thumbing Turkey's nose at northern Iraq and northern Syria," and since Washington has failed to achieve this goal through coups, it is trying to do this through the general elections in Turkey, Soylu added.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. A runoff is scheduled for May 28. To win, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

