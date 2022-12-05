Turkish Interior Minister Says Europe 'Surrendered' in Fight Against Drugs

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that Europe as "surrendered" in the fight against drugs, thus fueling the growth of supplies and the formation of a specific drug supply mechanism.

"We want to eliminate the mechanisms of drug sales. Europe has surrendered in the fight against drugs.

In almost every country, drugs are liberalized, drug stores are open, which stimulates an increase in the supply of drugs by using a controlled mechanism," Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk quoted the minister as saying.

According to Soylu, Turkey is an example for the whole world in the fight against the supply of drugs.

Last month, Soylu said that over 3 tonnes of methamphetamine had been seized in Istanbul during anti-drug operations from November 16-23.