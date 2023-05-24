ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that he had been urged by his Hungarian counterpart, Sandor Pinter, to be "cautious" due to Washington's possible interference in the Turkish elections.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round saw incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan win 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 45.07%. A runoff is set for May 28.

"Hungary's interior minister, Pinter, is my friend. We are in regular contact. He has told us that the US Treasury Department had sent money (to influence the elections).

He has warned us that we have to be cautious," the Turkish Aydinlik newspaper quoted Soylu as saying.

The minister added that US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros had wanted to influence the elections in Hungary, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had managed to remove Soros and all his people out of the country.

Soylu, a member of Erdogan's AKP party, is known for his harsh criticism of the West. Last week, he accused the United States and Sweden of trying to influence the elections in Turkey.