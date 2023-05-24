UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Says Got Signals From Hungary On US's Possible Election Meddling

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Turkish Interior Minister Says Got Signals From Hungary on US's Possible Election Meddling

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that he had been urged by his Hungarian counterpart, Sandor Pinter, to be "cautious" due to Washington's possible interference in the Turkish elections.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round saw incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan win 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 45.07%. A runoff is set for May 28.

"Hungary's interior minister, Pinter, is my friend. We are in regular contact. He has told us that the US Treasury Department had sent money (to influence the elections).

He has warned us that we have to be cautious," the Turkish Aydinlik newspaper quoted Soylu as saying.

The minister added that US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros had wanted to influence the elections in Hungary, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had managed to remove Soros and all his people out of the country.

Soylu, a member of Erdogan's AKP party, is known for his harsh criticism of the West. Last week, he accused the United States and Sweden of trying to influence the elections in Turkey.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Turkey Washington George United States Sweden Hungary Money Tayyip Erdogan May All

Recent Stories

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

27 minutes ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

1 hour ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.