UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Says Person Who Left Bomb In Istanbul Detained - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Turkish Interior Minister Says Person Who Left Bomb in Istanbul Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says the person who left an explosive device in Istanbul on Sunday has been detained, TRT World public broadcaster reports.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.

Soylu said as quoted by TRT World that "the person who left the bomb has been detained." According to the interior minister, initial data indicates that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing YPG, both of which are designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations, are behind the terrorist act.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Interior Minister Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

21 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.