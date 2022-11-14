Turkish Interior Minister Says Person Who Left Bomb in Istanbul Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says the person who left an explosive device in Istanbul on Sunday has been detained, TRT World public broadcaster reports.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.

Soylu said as quoted by TRT World that "the person who left the bomb has been detained." According to the interior minister, initial data indicates that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing YPG, both of which are designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations, are behind the terrorist act.