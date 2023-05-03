Turkish Interior Minister Says US Put Pressure on Him to Get Syrians' Data

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the United States exerted pressure on him in order to get the biometric and identification data of the Syrians in Turkey.

"Since the first month I came to the Interior Ministry, the US started exerting pressure on me.

It (the US) said it needed some things, it needed biometric and identification data of Syrians. I said I do not give (the data), and we did not," Soylu was quoted by Turkish newspaper Aydinlik as saying.

In April, Soylu accused the United States of trying to create a "terrorist state" near Turkey, saying that Ankara is taking certain precautions to prevent this. Following the terrorist attack in Istanbul last year, he said Ankara does not accept the condolences expressed by Washington.