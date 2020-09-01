Turkish Interior Ministry Says Detained 'Emir' of IS Terrorist Group

An "emir" of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was detained in Turkey, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) An "emir" of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was detained in Turkey, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

"A so-called emir of IS was detained in Turkey, he had serious plans," the minister wrote on Twitter.