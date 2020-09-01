UrduPoint.com
Turkish Interior Ministry Says Detained 'Emir' Of IS Terrorist Group

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:42 PM

An "emir" of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was detained in Turkey, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) An "emir" of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was detained in Turkey, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

"A so-called emir of IS was detained in Turkey, he had serious plans," the minister wrote on Twitter.

