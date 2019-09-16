UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Iranian Defense Chief Meet In Ankara

Mon 16th September 2019

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in the capital Ankara

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in the capital Ankara.

Akar received Hatami with a military ceremony at the Turkish Defense Ministry, where national anthems of both countries were played.

Hatami greeted the escort of honor in Turkish language.

Following the ceremony, the ministers held a meeting in which regional security and defense issues were discussed.

Later in the day, Ankara will host a trilateral summit on Syria between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran.

