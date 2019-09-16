Turkish, Iranian defense chief meet in Ankara

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in the capital Ankara

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami in the capital Ankara.

Akar received Hatami with a military ceremony at the Turkish Defense Ministry, where national anthems of both countries were played.

Hatami greeted the escort of honor in Turkish language.

Following the ceremony, the ministers held a meeting in which regional security and defense issues were discussed.

Later in the day, Ankara will host a trilateral summit on Syria between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran.